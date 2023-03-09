Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VeriSign by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $198.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,959 shares of company stock valued at $16,766,630. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

