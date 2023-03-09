Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.05, with a volume of 65061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.02.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.
WJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
