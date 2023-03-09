Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.05, with a volume of 65061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.56.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

