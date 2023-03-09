Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 563.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $61,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,158.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $61,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,158.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,558. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $135.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

