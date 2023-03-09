Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,029,000. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 52.2% during the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 362,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.42 billion, a PE ratio of -350.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
