Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,029,000. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 52.2% during the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 362,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.42 billion, a PE ratio of -350.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.