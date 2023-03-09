West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $319.72 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.10. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.