William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.
PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
