WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WNS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.