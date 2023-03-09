Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $311.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,868,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,736,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.