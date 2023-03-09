Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 13,829 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

