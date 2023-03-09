Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in F45 Training by 30.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 30.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 122.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.11 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F45 Training Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FXLV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on F45 Training to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

