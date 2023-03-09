Wolverine Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 1.9 %

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.