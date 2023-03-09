XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 5.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in XPEL by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in XPEL by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 804,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $475,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,536,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 804,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,438,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,629,165 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.93.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

