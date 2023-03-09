Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,925 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

