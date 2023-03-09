Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 10,455 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12.

Tesla stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.54. The firm has a market cap of $575.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

