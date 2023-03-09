Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 11,480 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $758,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zai Lab Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $53.95.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zai Lab

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.