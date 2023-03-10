105,624 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 105,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYT. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 250.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. Equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $151,522.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,157,043 shares in the company, valued at $49,043,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 85,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,031,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,754,540 shares in the company, valued at $57,672,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $151,522.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,043,478.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,421,723 shares of company stock worth $18,100,516. 72.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

