113,886 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Golar LNG stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

