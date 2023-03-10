11,427 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 879.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $139,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 34.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

