12,355 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $21.00 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $644.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

