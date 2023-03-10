14,622 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 50.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

