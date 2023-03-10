16,139 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,344,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,269,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Trading Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

