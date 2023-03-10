22,329 Shares in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter valued at $8,147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Down 2.4 %

DocGo stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

DocGo Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.