23,392 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

