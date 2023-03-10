24,089 Shares in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $5,148,211.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,017,345.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,455. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 6.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.