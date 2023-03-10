40,076 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE RAMP opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.