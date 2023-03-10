4,105 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

