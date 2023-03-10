5,800 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

