81,075 Shares in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of Evergreen stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Evergreen Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

