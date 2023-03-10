83,539 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AHH stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

About Armada Hoffler Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

