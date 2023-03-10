9,957 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TOWN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

