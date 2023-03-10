ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

