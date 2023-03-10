AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $105.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -261.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

