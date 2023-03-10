Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.77

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 24739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,649,777.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $257,888 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

