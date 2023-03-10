AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.