AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 81.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $646,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

