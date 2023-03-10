AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Agree Realty stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

