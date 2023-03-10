AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,893 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 36.70.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

