AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,736 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

