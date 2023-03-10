AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 294.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 240.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $223,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Several research firms have commented on SDGR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

