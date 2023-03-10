AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 294.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 240.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $223,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schrödinger Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Schrödinger Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.