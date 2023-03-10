AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Trading Down 3.9 %
Zscaler stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.