AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 3.9 %

Zscaler stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.44.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.