AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,857 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $281,433. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

