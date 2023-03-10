AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

