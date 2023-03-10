AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock worth $2,406,876 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

