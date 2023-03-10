AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,910,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $234,937,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.19 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

