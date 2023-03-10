AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

STZ stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

