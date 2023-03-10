AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE:GBX opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

