AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 78.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 127,483 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,200 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

