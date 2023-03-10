AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,964 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

