AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,752 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

